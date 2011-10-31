PARIS Oct 31 Shares in French power group GDF Suez fall 4 percent after Belgian media report that Belgium's political parties have agreed to shut down the country's two remaining nuclear power stations, owned by GDF unit Electrabel.

GDF and Electrabel decline to comment.

"This agreement really constitutes a worst case scenario for GDF Suez in Belgium," Oddo analyst Soline Drouet writes.

Drouet says the company's 2013 EBITDA giudance of 20 billion euros is "seriously compromised" and cuts the rating on the stock to "netural" from "buy".

