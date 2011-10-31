Shares in RWE fall 0.9 percent to feature in the German DAX worst performers' list after Espirito Santo downgrades the utility company to "sell" from "neutral".

"Given the deteriorating earnings and dividends profile ... we fail to see a significant improvement for our medium term forecasts," Espirito Santo analysts say.

"By 2014, we estimate that earnings per share will be 37 percent lower than it will be this year. Consequently, we expect a further dividend per share cut beyond 2011, likely in 2013."

