UBS upgrades global equities to "overweight" from "neutral" in its model portfolio as short-term risk eases after last week's European Union summit to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

By region, it continues to prefer U.S. and global emerging market equities over European shares.

"Fading sovereign and cyclical risk, as well as better liquidity conditions should produce a better tone in markets until year-end. Risk assets ought to fare better over the next two months," UBS says in a note.

It downgrades U.S. and core euro zone government bonds to "underweight", and precious metals to "neutral", while upgrades emerging market sovereign debt to "overweight".

UBS also says it initiates an "underweight" position in implied equity volatility.

