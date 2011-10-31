Shares in Italian cooperative Banca Popolare di Milano rise as much as 11 percent and are briefly suspended before easing back to up 5 percent on retail investor buying on the first day of a capital increase.

Traders also cited short-covering of the shares and arbitrage between existing shares in the bank and the rights to obtain new shares in the 138-for-25 rights issue to raise 800 million euros in fresh funds.

"(We recommend) you get rid of as much as you can. If you really want to invest buy rights at the end," a Milan trader says.

The bank has disappointed institutional investors by failing to overhaul governance and management sufficiently to make the stock attractive, he says.

The offer period runs to Nov. 18 while the rights PMII_r.MI can be traded on the stock market to Nov. 11. The rights are suspended limit down indicating a fall of 26 percent.

