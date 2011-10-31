Shares in JJB Sports shed more than 19 percent, the top faller on a slightly weaker UK small cap index as the British retailer warns on its full-year outcome, prompting Panmure Gordon to downgrade its rating to "hold" from "buy" and cuts target price and its earnings forecasts.

JJB says if current trading conditions continue our year-end outturn is likely to be worse than its base-budget indicates, having made a loss of 66.5 million pounds in the 26 weeks to July 31.

"Investors' focus will naturally be upon whether it can continue to fund the business. This should be possible on all reasonable scenarios," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

The broker says it now expects JJB to post a loss of 50 million pounds for the year, up from 40 million pounds but says this does require a sales recovery in December and January.

"On our new forecasts, over the next few months, there is a minimum headroom of 10 million pounds over its working capital facility. There is however clearly a risk that the expected sales recovery will not materialise," Panmure says reducing its target price to 20 pence from 40 pence.

