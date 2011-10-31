European companies are almost even split on the number of beats and misses in the third quarter earnings season so far, underperforming their U.S. peers, according to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Of the 118 European companies that have reported third quarter figures, 51 percent of them either meet or beat analysts' esimates, with the remaining coming in below forecasts.

By comparison, 77 percent of the 322 U.S. companies that have reported third quarter results have met or beat expectations.

In Europe, consumer discretionary is the best performing sector in the quarterly earnings season, with 79 percent meeting or beating analysts' forecasts.

Healthcare is the worst, with 75 percent of the nine companies that have reported results missing expectations, StarMine data shows.

