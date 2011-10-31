Shares in UK-listed retailers Mothercare , Supergroup and Halfords fall up to 5.5 percent, underperforming a weak FTSE 250 as Goldman Sachs cuts its recommendations on the respective firms.

The broker downgrades Mothercare and Halfords to "sell" from "neutral" and Supergroup to "neutral" from "buy".

"We are cautious on the outlook for European household consumption expenditure and discretionary spending in 2012. We cut our forecasts for the local discretionary retailers and now forecast an average trough EBITDA margin of 11.6 percent in 2012 for these companies," Goldman Sachs says in a note.

The broker maintains its optimistic view on global discretionary retailers, continuing to believe that sales growth of 11-12 percent will be achieved on average by these companies.

Inditex , Richemont , Jeronimo Martins and Burberry remain Goldman Sachs' conviction "buys".

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net