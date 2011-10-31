Goldman Sachs says BG group and Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) are its top picks with "conviction buy" ratings as they offer the best balance of growth opportunities and inexpensive valuations.

Shell shares are flat in a sharply weaker European stock market, while BG Group is down 2.6 percent.

"Shell is entering the sweet spot of its growth story, with the ramp-up of Pearl GTL in the coming quarters. We believe that our expectation of superior growth in volumes, unit profitability and returns is not captured in the market valuations (trading at a 15 percent 2013E EV/DACF discount to the sector)," Goldman Sachs says in a note.

BG offers top-quality exposure to the two key themes in the global energy sector -- LNG and deepwater exploration, it says, adding there is material earnings upside from BG's LNG division and that the value of the Brazilian resources is under-appreciated.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net