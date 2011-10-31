The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.5 percent lower at midday, faring much better than the blue chips and the mid caps , down 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.

JJB Sports plunges 19.3 percent as the struggling British retailer, rescued by a deal with landlords in March, warns on full-year profit as it posts a wider first-half loss, although it says it will not run out of cash.

Panmure Gordon downgrades its rating for JJB to "hold" from "buy" and halves its target price to 20 pence from 40 pence.

Sirius Minerals jumps 15.4 percent as the firm says its York Potash project could be at upper end of the grade range, with gamma ray spectrometry confirming high content in the two key massive polyhalite beds.

