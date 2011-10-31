The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1.5 percent lower, outperforming much bigger falls by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, which shed 2.8 percent and 2.7 percent respectively.

JJB Sports slumps 21.1 percent as the struggling British retailer, rescued by a deal with landlords in March, warns on full-year profit as it reports a wider first-half loss, although it says it will not run out of cash.

Panmure Gordon downgrades its rating for JJB to "hold" from "buy" and halves its target price to 20 pence from 40 pence.

SkyePharma leaps 25 percent after U.S. Federal Drug Administration approval for Pacira's Exparel injectable suspension product, triggers a 10 million pound milestone payment to the British firm, with a launch expected in the first-quarter of 2012.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net