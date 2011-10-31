Shares in Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas fall 23 percent after the company issued a profit warning on Sunday, prompting Credit Suisse to cut its earnings per share estimates for the firm and reiterate its "underperform" rating, with a target price of 95 Danish crowns.

The firm posted a third-quarter loss and said delivery of a number of projects would be delayed, prompting the broker to write in a note that "now execution issues have once again come to the fore, we believe perception of risk on Vestas stock moves up".

"Before deferral of deliveries, Vestas trades on a FYdec12E P/E of 11.2x versus the Pan-Euro capital goods sector on c10.5x. We argue that Vestas should trade on a discount, reflecting extreme cyclicality and risks," they say.

