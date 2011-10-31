JPMorgan analysts advise investors not to "fade the rally" and instead stick with cyclical stocks, which have further to run, even though volatility is likely to remain high on market concerns about the detail and implementation of a euro zone debt plan.

While many think recent gains were largely position squaring from an overly bearish stance, "we find last week's EU policy announcements are creating a framework, which will likely short circuit the contagion risk," they say in a note.

The bear case that the EFSF leverage structure is overly complex is unconvincing, they add.

"EFSF has already raised some money, we think demand for their bonds will be robust. The funds are likely to be transferred to newly created SPIV structure, which can then repo purchased peripheral bonds with private banks in order to increase its firepower. Lack of details for now and the implementation risk will keep volatility high," they say.

