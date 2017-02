European stocks remain in the red while U.S. shares drop in early trade on Wall Street, as the resurgence of worries over Italy's finances prompts investors to cash in a portion of last week's strong gains in risky assets.

At 1345 GMT, the Dow Jones industrial average is down 1.3 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index down 1.5 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite Index down 1.5 percent.

