The recent strong equity market rally will likely moderate over the next quarter, JPMorgan Asset Management says in a note, suggesting high-yield credit as a better relative-value bet.

"With eurozone equities already up 20 percent from September's low... further equity market appreciation will likely be more gradual over the next quarter. Valuations are still attractive and earnings revisions appear to have bottomed out, but companies will be challenged to increase EPS with GDP expanding at maybe 2 percent in most of the developed world," they say in a note.

"Non-investment grade debt may be a source of better returns. High yield debt is still trading at appealing levels despite the rally over the last week and yields appear elevated to us compared to any potential increase in default rates.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net