European stock index futures signal a sharp retreat after Greek prime minister called a referendum on the latest bailout deal, risking a new euro zone crisis, while data showed China's factory activity slowed to near three-year lows.

At 0720 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are down 2.8-3.7 percent.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

Credit Suisse Group Q3

DSM Q3

Danske Bank Q3

Imperial Tobacco Group PRELIM

Coloplast FINAL (COLOb.CO)

Sandvik Q3

Legal And General Q3

Stagecoach TRADE

National Express TRADE

Aegis TRADE

U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING

Q4 AmerisourceBergen Corp

Q1 Archer Daniels Midland Co

Q3 American Tower Corp

Q3 Baker Hughes Inc

Q3 CF Industries Holdings Inc

Q3 CME Group Inc.

Q4 Emerson Electric Co

Q3 Eog Resources Inc

Q3 Entergy Corp

Q3 Expeditors International

Q3 FirstEnergy

Q3 Fidelity National Information Services

Q3 Fiserv

Q1 JDS Uniphase Corp

Q3 Marathon Oil Corp

Q3 Pitney Bowes Inc

Q3 MetroPCS Communications Inc

Q3 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc

Q3 Pfizer Inc

Q3 Pinnacle West Capital Corp

Q3 Pioneer Natural Resources Co

Q3 Rowan Companies Inc

Q3 TECO Energy Inc

Q3 Tenet Healthcare Corp

Q3 Unum Group

Q3 Valero Energy Corp

Q3 Williams Companies Inc

Q3 Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc

MACROECONOMIC DATA (GMT)

0928 GB CIPS PMI Oct

0930 GB GDP Q3

1400 US ISM Manufacturing Oct

1400 US Const'n Spending Sep

