European stocks fall sharply after Greek prime minister calls a referendum on the latest bailout deal, risking a new euro zone crisis, and with data showing China's factory activity slowed to a near three-year low hitting commodity issues.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 2.4 percent at 971.68 points, after tumbling 2.2 percent in the previous session.

Euro zone banks are hammered, with UniCredit down 8.1 percent and Credit Agricole down 9.3 percent.

