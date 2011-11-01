Shares in Marks & Spencer shed 2.3 percent as HSBC downgrades its recommendation on the high street retailer to "neutral" from "overweight" and cuts its target price to 360 pence from 450 pence and lowers its earnings forecasts.

HSBC says in a note it sees second-quarter GM like-for-like sales slowing on unseasonably warm weather, while UK macro-concerns will weigh on the outlook for second-half full-year 2012 revenues, in line with wider industry.

The broker cuts its full-year 12-13 pretax profit estimates by 3-9 percent on lower sales assumptions.

