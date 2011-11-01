Shares in G4S jump 3.5 percent in strong volumes, the sole gainer on a sharply lower FTSE 100 index, which is down 2.5 percent, after the British security firm pulls the plug on its planned 5.2 billion pounds acquisition of Denmark's ISS after failing to secure shareholder support.

Espirit Santos Investment Bank upgrades its rating for G4S to "buy" from "neutral" following the news, and raises its fair value for the stock to 315 pence from 228 pence.

"We do not believe management's case for building an integrated facilities business is lost as a result of its decision to not pursue ISS, in light of shareholder feedback," the broker says in a note.

"In our view, it was the scale of change in risk profile and direction which deterred support for ISS. We consequently hope management remains to deliver on G4S' organic growth potential, supplementing this through acquisition in either security or broadening into new markets through more modest incremental change," Espirito Santo adds.

The broker says its "buy" rating for G4S is predicated on its confidence in the underlying business's growth prospects, a 3-year forecast earnings CAGR of 10 percent and a 2012 estimated P/E of 9.4 times.

