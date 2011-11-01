The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.8 percent in early trade, faring better than the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 which each fall 2.5 percent, as concerns over Europe's debt crisis resurface.

Wolfson sheds 12.3 percent as the British chipmaker reports a swing to a $10.1 million pretax loss for the third quarter after taking a $7 million charge for restructuring and inventory writedown.

Sirius Minerals , the globally diversified potash development group, rises 3.9 percent after being provisionally awarded 2.8 million pounds from the UK government's Regional Growth Fund to develop a world-leading geosciences centre.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net