Shares in Barclays drop 7.2 percent, topping the FTSE 100 fallers list, with the index down 2.1 percent, and heading a grim UK banking sector as euro zone debt fears return, and with UBS downgrading its rating for Barclays following the lender's third-quarter results on Monday.

UBS cuts its stance on Barclays to "neutral" from "buy" to reflect more modest upside potential after only small increases to EPS forecasts and its price target for the bank.

"Post Q3, we have modestly upgraded our full year estimates (+2 percent) but subsequent years are broadly unchanged . a higher start point here has led to a modestly higher price target (215 pence from 208 pence) but the more modest upside leads us to reduce our rating," UBS says in a note.

Other UK banks suffer in tandem with their European peers after Greece's prime minister said he would put a crucial EU bailout plan for his country to a referendum, raising the risk of a disorderly default by the heavily-indebted state.

Part-state-owned UK lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group shed 5.8 percent and 4.5 percent respectively.

