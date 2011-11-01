Shares in Wolfson fall 12.3 percent after the British chipmaker swings to a third-quarter loss, prompting Numis to cut its target price to 120 pence from 160 pence and earnings forecasts on concerns over its outlook.

"Q4 guidance well short of expectations, apparently due to delays to new product ramps combined with weak macro," Numis says in a note, repeating its "hold" rating.

"We now expect a wider loss for full-year 2011 and it looks like material earnings are unlikely in full-year 2012 too," the broker says, cutting revenue forecasts between 2011 and 2012 by up to 11 percent and earnings per share estimates by up to 70 percent for the same period.

Seymour Pierce says: "The lower gross margin (full year guidance at 48.5 percent) and cash levels (down $8 million sequentially) do lead us to question just how robust the balance sheet now is and how achievable its medium term target of mid-teens operating margins is."

