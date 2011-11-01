Shares in Bayfield Energy rise 1.5 percent, outperforming a weaker UK small cap index as Seymour Pierce initiates coverage on the oil and gas exploration and production company with a "buy" rating and 121 pence target price.

"The company (with principal assets located offshore Trinidad) has existing production, robust planned increases, discovered reserves, resources and exploration upside, combined with an experienced management team with a strong track record of creating shareholder value," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

The broker says all of senior management worked for a period at Burren Energy, until its 2008 sale. Burren listed on the LSE in 2003 with a 173 million pounds valuation, before being acquired five years later by Eni for 1.7 billion pounds.

Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net