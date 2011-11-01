Shares in Legal & General fall 7.2 percent after it posts sales in line with forecasts, but analysts question its UK focus and increased activity in Bulk Purchase Annuity (BPA).

L&G had sales of 1.338 billion pounds in the first nine months of the year, little changed from 1.347 billion pounds in the same period last year, and broadly in line with the 1.33 billion pounds expected by analysts in a company poll.

"The company's almost exclusive UK focus and within that, a concentration on retail savings and term assurance products leavened by an asset management business, some corporate pensions and bulk purchase annuities, is a challenging mix to rely on, in our view," Investec Securities says in a note.

The broker retain its "sell" rating.

Other British insurers, Aviva and Prudential , fall 6 and 5.4 percent respectively.

The STOXX Europe 600 Insurance Index falls 6 percent, with AXA and ING down 11.6 and 12.7 percent respectively.

Insurers rallied strongly last week after euro zone leaders outlined a package to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

The Greek prime minister announces a referendum on Tuesday the country's bailout package, dragging the markets lower, especially financials.

