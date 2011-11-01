Shares in Imperial Tobacco tick 0.1 percent higher, outperforming hefty loss by the FTSE 100 index, down 2.6 percent, as the world's fourth biggest cigarette group posts an in-line 5 percent rise in full-year earnings.

"With the numbers well-guided, Imperial's FY11 has come in very close to our and consensus expectations," Investec Securities says in a note, pointing out that the tobacco firm's full-year dividend is a modest positive surprise to expectations, reflecting 13 percent year-on-year payout growth.

The broker says that while Imperial's outlook statement is short and relatively vague, the group seems to be professing themselves to be comfortable with the full-year 2012 EPS consensus of circa 205 pence.

Investec says it envisages no major change to its full-year 2012 EPS forecasts for Imperial, although with the shares trading close to its 12 month target price, the broker will undertake a review of its valuation and recommendation for the stock.

The broker says that, from a market-neutral standpoint, it would expect to see some profit-taking in Imperial shares, with the stock having been the best performer in its coverage over the past month, beating the market by 3 percent.

