The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 1.4 percent by midday, outperfornming much bigger falls by the blue chips and the mid caps , down 2.9 percent and 3.1 percent respectively, as concerns over Europe's debt crisis resurface.

Superglass drops 22.7 percent to 2.35 pence after the fibre insulation products manufacturer says it has received indicative commitments from equity investors in support of a substantial new equity issue, for an amount which would be sufficient to secure recapitalisation of the company, at an indicative issue price of 1 pence per share.

Bayfield Energy gains 1.5 percent as Seymour Pierce initiates coverage on the oil and gas exploration and production company with a "buy" rating and 121 pence target price.

