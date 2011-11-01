The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 1.1 percent, faring much better than the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 indexes, 2.2 percent and 3 percent lower respectively, as fears over Europe's debt crisis resurface.

Wolfson loses 3.2 percent as the chipmaker reports a swing to a $10.1 million pretax loss for the third quarter after taking a $7 million charge for restructuring and inventory writedown.

Numis Securities cuts its target price for Wolfson to 120 pence from 160 pence, and reduces its earnings forecasts on concerns over its outlook.

Roxi Petroleum soars 34.8 percent higher as the AIM-listed oil and gas company focused on Kazakhstan, issues a promising operational update, with its NK-9 well within the Galaz block spudded at the end of last week and the well to be drilled to a depth of 1500 metres over the next 30 days.

Roxi says this is the first of three wells expected to be drilled across the group's assets before the end of the year, and marks the start of the next phase of operational activity for the company. [ID: nRSA2264Ra]

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net