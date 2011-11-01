European shares pare losses into the Wall Street open, although remain sharply down on the day after shock plans for a Greek referendum on its euro zone bailout package heighten default and contagion fears.

Concern about slowing global growth added to those concerns as U.S. ISM data showed a surprise dip in the pace of U.S. manufacturing sector growth, even though new orders grew, while Chinese and UK factory data also showed a slowdown.

At 1408 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares is down 3.5 percent at 960.80 points, while the Standard & Poor's 500 , Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq composite are all down between 2 percent and 2.3 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net