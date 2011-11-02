Analysts have made further cuts to consensus earnings growth forecasts for STOXX Europe 600 companies for 2011, data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S shows, as the euro zone debt crisis threatens to derail global economic growth.

The consensus year-on-year average earnings growth for 2011 is reduced to 4.6 percent, from a previous 5.2 percent last week. Analysts were expecting average earnings growth of 15.4 percent for this year.

For 2012, the consensus average earnings growth is unchanged at 10.4 percent, the same as of last week.

Analysts also hold off of the knife on S&P 500 companies' earnings forecasts for 2011, steady at 15.4 percent, albeit cutting 2012 average estimates to 10.7 percent from a pervious 11.2 percent last week, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows.

