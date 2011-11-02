Shares in Next jump 5.9 percent, topping the FTSE 100 leader board, with the index rallying 0.5 percent, as Britain's No.2 fashion retailer maintains its full-year profit forecast as it reports a 3.3 percent rise in third-quarter total sales.

"Next's trading update for Q3 to 29 October is better than most had feared, with a knock out performance from Directory making up for an expected weaker retail performance," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

The broker is maintaining its full-year 2012 pretax profit forecast for Next at 555 million pounds, while noting that the top end of the forecast range has been coming down with some analysts trimming numbers lately.

"We suspect the shares will consolidate short term given the concern that there is too much stock on the High Street at the moment. However, we believe the company still has good opportunities to open new space and develop its on-line offer in the UK and the Directory overseas," Seymour Pierce adds.

The broker continues to believe Next's valuation does not reflect its future growth potential and cash generation, and it repeats its "buy" rating and 2,700 pence target price on the stock.

