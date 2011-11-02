Shares in Afren rise 5 percent after the Africa-focused oil and gas firm executes a $200 million corporate credit facility to fund recent acquisitions in Kurdistan.

The company says it has completed the acquisition of a 60 percent participating interest in the Barda Rash PSC and a 20 percent participating interest in the Ain Sifni PSC, located in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

"Afren has completed its acquisition of two Kurdistan licence but more importantly executed a corporate credit facility for up to $200 million in connection with the acquisition," analysts at Evolution Securities say.

The analysts maintain their "buy" recommendation on the company's stock, and say the credit facility should alleviate any markets concerns about Afren's funding requirements.

For the Afren press release, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://adveith.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net