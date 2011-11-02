Shares in Standard Chartered fall 1.7 percent, underperforming a 0.5 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, after the lender's third-quarter trading update prompts some profit-taking after recent gains, with Evolution Securities downgrading its rating to "neutral" from "buy" on valuation grounds.

Evolution points out that StanChart and Barclays , have led the UK banks' recovery since the market nadir in early October, with StanChart shares still up by 23 percent in four short weeks.

The broker says that StanChart's interim management statement is generally reassuring, although revenue headwinds continue, and "making the numbers" has perhaps been a bit more of a stretch.

"Whereas we continue to admire STAN's attractive long-term growth story, we see better near-term value in BARC and RBS ," Evolution says in a note, maintaining its 1,800 pence target price on the stock.

UK banks also suffer again after euro zone debt crisis worries resurfaced on Tuesday following news that Greece will hold a referendum regarding a crucial bailout deal for the debt-laden country agreed by European Union leaders last week.

StanChart looks the most expensive of the UK-listed banks, carrying a 12-month forward price-to-earnings of 10.4. That compares with Barclays's 5.2 and RBS's 6.9, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream.

