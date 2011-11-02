FRANKFURT Nov 2 Shares in Germany's Fresenius Medical Care lose 2.8 percent, the biggest decliner in a 1.2 percent stronger blue chip index , after the world's largest dialysis company's third quarter earnings miss expectations as it charged lower prices for its drugs.

"Overall slightly worse performance than expected," says Stefan Muehlbauer, anaylst at Silvia Quandt research, adding that a negative impact should be limited.

Fresenius Medical shares are up 14 percent so far this year, outperforming the main index which has lost 15 percent.

