PARIS Nov 2 STMicroelectronics shares are up 4.2 percent on Wednesday on news that its mobile phone chip joint venture secured a key contract.

A broker in Paris said: "STMicro, whose shares have dropped considerably recently, is being boosted by Nokia's choice of ST-Ericsson as a supplier for its next generation of mobile phones."

The shares have advanced past their 50-day moving average of 4.84 euro per share.

Reuters messaging rm://leila.abboud.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net