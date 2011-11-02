Shares in Lloyds Banking Group fall more than 2 percent to top the FTSE 100 decliners' list after its chief executive is forced to take a temporary break from his duties due to ill health, prompting bearish comment from Shore Capital, which has a "sell" rating on the stock.

"With Tim Tookey (Finance Director) also set to leave in February and no replacement as yet announced, this potentially leaves Lloyds light on senior management at a time when it is navigating through a difficult period and only soon after it announced a new strategic plan," Shore says in a note.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net