Shares in Dassault Systemes fall 0.8 percent, underperforming a rising French market after HSBC downgrades its rating for the software company to "neutral" from "overweight", citing concerns about earnings prospects, and following a strong run for the stock.

"Earnings growth momentum (will) slacken in 2012 after what we expect to be a record-setting year in 2011," HSBC says in a note.

"A near-peak valuation leaves less room for positive surprises in terms of earnings," the broker adds, leaving its target price for Dassault unchanged at 66 euros.

Dassault shares have gained about 9 percent in the past month.

