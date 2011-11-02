Shares in MAN are up 3.7 percent at the top of a 0.6 percent stronger blue chip index as traders cite market talk that Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) may buy more shares in the German truck and bus maker.

"There is market chatter Volkwagen may raise its stake (in MAN)," a trader says. Another trader adds this is the reason why the shares are outperforming despite reporting third-quarter results which missed market expectations

Volkswagen, which currently holds 56 percent of MAN shares, declines to comment. MAN says it has no indication that Volkswagen is increasing its stake in the company.

MAN shares have lost 30 percent so far this year.

