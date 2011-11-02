Shares in British insurer Old Mutual rise 2.9 percent after South African majority owned subsidiary Nedbank Group posts a solid nine-month update and says it expects full-year earnings growth to exceed its target, boding well for the parent firm's results on Thursday.

Winterflood Securities says Nedbank "continues to deliver on its key strategic initiative of growing non-interest revenue (NIR), whilst good progress continues in the repositioning of Nedbank Retail and the group's portfolio tilt towards more economically attractive activities."

