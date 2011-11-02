Shares in Randgold Resources jump more than 5 percent to the top of the FTSE 100 gainers' list after the firm posts a sharp rise in third-quarter output and profits.

The bumper update makes the stock a standout gainer on the STOXX Europe Basic Resources index , up 0.8 percent, and prompts Investec to rate the stock a "buy" and Oriel Securities to keep its "add" rating.

Oriel calls the results "broadly in line" despite a challenging quarter, in which the firm battled operational difficulties including bad weather.

"Randgold generally demonstrates a strong correlation to the gold price and given our view that the gold price is expected to remain strong throughout the remainder of the year and into the 2012, this bodes well for the stock," they say.

Investec, meanwhile, says "total production was in-line with our expectations, but cash costs were higher, an issue that is becoming all too familiar in the gold sector."

