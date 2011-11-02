Shares in Logica fall more than 8 percent to top the FTSE mid-cap fallers' list after quarterly results show continued weakness in its Benelux operation, prompting the firm to cut its full-year operating margin and growth forecasts.

Keeping a "hold" on the stock, Investec calls the update "poor", adding "our FY11 EBITA forecasts are towards the low end of the range but we will look to cut a further c5%, with our FY12E cuts likely to be c10-15%."

"Benelux and Sweden continue to be weak and France was slower than we expected. UK was good. We see further forecast risk ahead and think it is too early to turn positive," they add.

