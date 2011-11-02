Shares in Lundin Petroleum rise as much as 8 percent, hitting their highest level ever, after the company posts better-than-expected results for the third quarter and presents an ambitious drilling programme for 2012.

"It's an incredibly good quarter. But the other thing, which is the real driver, is the drilling programme that they presented. It's the biggest they've ever had," Daniel Ravik, analyst at Handelsbanken Capital Markets, says.

"It's always hard to quantify concerning exploring, but it definitely justifies a sharp rise."

Lundin shares are the top performers in the blue-chip Stockholm index, up 3.4 percent at 158.20 crowns at 0927 GMT, off a record high of 165.30 crowns.

