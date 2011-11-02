Shares in Norwegian offshore oilfield engineer Subsea 7 drop 4.7 percent after it reports disappointing third-quarter results and gives vaguely dovish comments on the market outlook.

Subsea 7 shares are down 16 percent from a week ago and 30 percent from its year-high hit in January.

Kristian Diesen, an analyst at Pareto, says the main reason for the share price reaction is the guidance for 2012.

"It's pretty loose, with no specific numeric guidance, which in this market is not a good thing," Diesen says.

"In this market you want to hear we'll make this and that and you will be safe. Put out uncertainties like this and you get hit massively," the analyst adds.

