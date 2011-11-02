Shares in Russia-focused oil company Exillon Energy rise more than 4 percent to top the list of FTSE 250 risers after the firm gives a positive drilling update from its West Siberia field.

"It's a further move towards the company's 2011 production guidance, and we see the potential for them to beat that as well," says Barry Leaper, associate analyst at FirstEnergy Capital.

The broker has an "outperform" rating on the stock and a target price of 450 pence, against a current level of 298 pence.

