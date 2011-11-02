Shares in Banca Popolare di Milano fall more than 4 percent, after being briefly suspended, and are the biggest losers on Milan's blue-chip index , as renewed jitters about Italy's finances hit the mutual bank in the midst of an 800 million euro capital increase.

"It's the worst time in history to do a capital increase and they're doing it now," a Milan-based trader says.

Kepler cuts its price target to 0.32 euros from 1.2, with a "reduce" rating, "in view of the difficult execution of the capital increase in current tough markets (with the risk of paper overhang), its still-weak corporate governance ... and the high pressure on capital, liquidity and margins."

The offer period runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 18, while the rights PMII_r.MI can be traded on the stock market to Nov. 11. The rights are down 20.4 percent at 1108 GMT.

