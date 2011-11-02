Shares in Serica Energy rise more than 18 percent, making it the top gainer on the London Stock Exchange, after the oil and gas explorer says it is in advanced talks regarding an award of a licence in Namibia.

"They are reacting to market speculation. Typically companies don't announce they're in advanced discussions regarding a licence award unless the bidding round is public information," says an analyst who declines to be identified.

"I would speculate they're bidding for a licence either on their own or with another smaller company," the analyst says.

