Shares in Game Group lose 1.4 percent, underperforming a 0.3 percent weaker FTSE Small Cap index, as UBS cuts its target price for the computer games retailer to 15 pence from 20 pence, after reducing its pretax profit estimates, and repeats its "sell" rating on the stock.

UBS chops its full-year 2012 pretax profit forecast by 40 percent to 10 million pounds, to reflect below forecast first-half results, offset by slightly better cost savings.

The broker cuts its full-year 2013 pretax profit estimate by 13 percent to 20 million pounds.

"H1 results were below expectations in September but management maintained FY guidance based on a strong new release schedule and a pick up in trading over the last month. The 8 week trading statement saw group LFL (like-for-like sales) at -12 percent but management still expected to deliver positive H2 revenues at that stage," UBS says in a note.

The broker says it estimates trading at Game Group is still running at circa -8 percent in October as second tier titles disappoint, requiring a significant pick up in peak trading to reach its below consensus flat retail like-for-like sales forecast for the second-half.

UBS says it also expects Game Group to cut its full-year dividend as trading over the Christmas period disappoints.

