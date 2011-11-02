The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.6 percent higher, underperforming modest gains by both the blue chips and the mid caps , up 1.2 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

Max Petroleum loses 3.6 percent after the Kazakhstan-based oil & gas explorer reports disappointing results from its ZLGS-1 exploration well in the Zhalgyz South prospect, with the well to be plugged and abandoned after drilling failed to encounter producible hydrocarbons.

Serica Energy gains 9.7 percent after the oil & gas explorer confirms, in the light of recent market speculation, that it is in advanced discussions about the award of significant licence areas in Namibia.

Serica says agreements are in the process of being finalised and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net