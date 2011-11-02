European shares stay steady as Wall Street rises in early trade, finding technical support after a three-day losing run but with buying conviction light as the region battles with weakening economic data and a still-uncertain debt-crisis outlook.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 0.2 percent at 963.65 points, while the Standard & Poor's 500 , Dow Jones industrial average <.DJI > and Nasdaq composite are up 1 to 1.4 percent.

Miners feature among the best performers in Europe after a sharp sell-off on Tuesday, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rising 1.8 percent.

