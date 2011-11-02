The correlation index, which tracks how stocks are moving in relation to each others, surges to an 18-month high as the twists and turns of the euro zone debt crisis continue to dictate market moves and eclipse companies' fundamentals despite the ongoing earnings season, signalling that fund managers are having a hard time beating benchmarks.

The CBOE S&P 500 2012 implied correlation index -- which measures the expected average correlation of S&P 500 stock price returns using option prices -- reached a peak of 103.8 on Tuesday.

The level, not seen since the CBOE S&P 500 2011 implied correlation index hit 107.91 in May 2010, shows that stock dispersion has become very low and diversification within equities as a way to protect portfolios has become less effective.

