Shares in money lender Paragon surge 15 percent after the buy-to-let mortgage specialist lender says it is aiming to raise about 150 million pounds ($240 million) in a securitisation process to support a new lending programme.

Paragon says it has instructed Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets, Macquarie Bank Limited, and Morgan Stanley, to launch the securitisation.

"This is an important step in the circle of rebuilding and lending," said Ian Poulter, analyst at Canaccord Genuity, who has a "buy" rating on the shares with a target price of 239 pence, compared with the current price of 179.6 pence.

"That's why the shares have moved and they may move more."

He adds that the company is still recovering from the effects of the credit crunch on its business.

