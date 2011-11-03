Shares in BT rise 2.6 percent, a top performer on a weaker FTSE 100 as the British telecoms provider defies the gloomy macroeconomic outlook by posting better than expected core profits and sales in the second quarter, helped by cost cutting measures.

"Headline numbers ahead of expectations, solid numbers in a tough market with cost cutting still in line," Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, says.

"The free-cash-flow is more than we anticipated and with the cost cutting programme and deleveraging will continue to improve the cash situation. Full year results in line with or ahead of our outlook for the year," he says, adding pension liabilities are a concern.

Latif, however, says the stock remains a key play for its defensive qualities in a volatile market: "Investors are looking for opportunities in the market due to market volatility for a high yield plays with progressive dividends that are sustainable."

